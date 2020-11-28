By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Riyad Mahrez grabbed a hat-trick on Saturday as ruthless Manchester City put five goals past hapless Burnley.

It was City’s first big win since the start of the new season, with several poor runs.

A resurgence City came into the game occupying 13th place in the English Premier league, the worst start in over a decade.

Mahrez got it his first goal for City with just seven minutes of play.

The Algerian star Mahrez was put through by Kevin De Bruyne and he showed brilliant composure inside the box to fire into the bottom left corner.

Mahrez added a second goal on 22 minutes. He got to the ball in front of the goal and he couldn’t miss from there. His strike went in off the left-hand post.

Benjamin Mendy scored City’s third goal on 41 minutes, with a brilliant shot into the bottom right corner after being released inside the box by a superb lofted pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

Ferran Torres made it 4-0 on 66 minutes. Gabriel Jesus displayed great vision and sent a pass to Torres who showed brilliant composure inside the box to bury the ball into the bottom right corner.

Mahrez then completed the task for City, with his third goal of the day.

A perfect lofted pass from Phil Foden found Mahrez, who jumped highest and steered a close-range header into the right side of the goal. His effort was both strong and precise, and Bailey Peacock-Farrell had no chance of stopping that.