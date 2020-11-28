By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Liverpool faltered on Saturday in race for the Premier league title as they were held to 1-1 draw by lowly Brighton.

Liverpool moved temporary to the top of the league, but they will lose the position if Tottenham muster a win or a draw against rival Chelsea on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah looks to have put Liverpool in the lead on 34 minutes of play after collecting a pass and from inside the box lifted the ball over Mathew Ryan, who was off his line.

But the goal was disallowed for offside after VAR’s review.

On 54 minutes, a great solo run by Danny Welbeck took him deep inside the box, but his weak effort towards the bottom right corner was easily caught by Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Alisson.

The visitor, however, took the lead on 62 minutes through Diogo Jota.

It was an amazing individual effort from Diogo Jota, which ended with a strike from inside the penalty area.

He sent the ball precisely into the bottom left corner and makes it 1-0 for Liverpool.

Sadio Mane thought he has doubled Liverpool’s lead on 84 minutes after a stunning goal.

He managed to win himself just enough space inside the box to meet the free kick and produced a low header into the bottom left corner.

But his celebration was cut shot after the prying eyes of VAR spotted an offside in the build up play and the referee overruled the goal.

Brighton broke Liverpool’s heart on added time when the referee gave out a penalty.

Pascal Gross puts the ball into the middle of the goal past the outstretched arm of Alisson. It was 1-1 and the game ended that way.