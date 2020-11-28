A former Aviation Minister and the chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode, has commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar III, over his remark on Northern Nigeria being unsafe.

Fani-Kayode said the Sultan’s remark was a wake-up call that leaders should ensure peace and not play politics with the lives of Nigerians.

Abubakar had said the North was the worst place in Nigeria due to the activities of bandits.

Speaking in Abuja, the monarch had said contrary to the perception of some Nigerians, bandits have made the North unsafe.

The monarch lamented that bandits openly go about their activities in the North, despite the presence of security operatives.

However, the former Minister in a series of tweets wrote: “The north is the worst place to be in this country because bandits go about in the villages with their AK47 and nobody talks to them. They stop at the markets and buy things and even collect change with their weapons – Sultan of Sokoto.

“Deeply courageous of His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto to speak truth in this way.

“This is a matter of life and death and we must not play politics with it. May God help our leaders from all over our country and across party lines to restore law and order and establish peace in Nigeria.”

Deeply courageous of His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto to speak truth in this way. This is a matter of life & death & we must not play politics with it. May God help our leaders from all over our country & across party lines to restore law & order & establish peace in Nigeria. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 27, 2020