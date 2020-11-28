By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Dominic Ikeagwuchi, father of slain budding Songwriter, Daniel Ikeagwuchi, known as Sleek has reacted to the N50 million judgement the Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt awarded against the Police.

He described the Policemen who killed his son as psychopaths who did not have human feelings and enjoyed seeing their Victims die in pain.

He said they were hitting and beating his late son’s friend who was crying for help for his son agonizing in pains from bullet wounds.

Commenting on the judgement, Dominic Ikeagwuchi, the father of the late Songwriter, slammed the Police.

“The way they killed my son, you will know that these policemen are psychopaths. They don’t have human feelings. If you follow the Court ruling today, you see the evidence of my witness, the outcry of the boy trying to help my son that was shot.

“They were hitting him and they were there watching. All the calls my daughter and I made were not answered. They lack all it takes to be human beings. After this,the government may think twice about who they may give gun”.

In his ruling yesterday, the trial judge, Justice, S.C. Amadi, granted the four prayers of the claimant and declared that the gruesome murder of Sleek contravened the constitution of Nigeria.

The victim’s family had named the Police; Inspector-General Mohammed Adamu; the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan; and two others in a suit it filed to enforce the fundamental human rights of the deceased.

A team of policemen shot and killed Sleek around Elelewon in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state, on September 19, 2020.

According to the family lawyer, Noble Njoku, in an application which was filed on October 16 , 2020, via an originating motion of fundamental human rights , among others , is asking for “a declaration that the killing of Daniel Ikeagwuchi Onyeukwu on the 19th of September 2020 at Elelenwo in Obio /Akpor LGA , Rivers State by the Nigeria Police is unjustified and unlawful. ”

The family had prayed the court to declare the killing of their son unlawful and to award N1bn as compensation.

It was learnt that the defendants neither appeared nor filed responses in two sittings.

However Justice Amadi had adjusted the N1 billion initial claims in a fundamental human rights to N50 million awarded against the defendants.

The lawyer to Sleek’s family, Noble Njoku, described the judgment as justice well-deserved as it would act as deterrent to men of Nigerian security forces who use human being as fish they “point and kill.”