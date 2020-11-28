By Adejoke Adeleye

Nigeria’s ex-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has fired a letter to two major contending political parties in the December 7 presidential election in Ghana.

The parties are the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress, NDC.

John Dramani Mahama, a former Ghana’s president between 24 July 2012 to 7 January 2017, is vying for the poll under NDC, as the opposition party, while the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo is vying for a second term under NPP.

Ahead of the December 7 poll, Obasanjo, in the letter urged both the NPP and NDC to ensure the peace and stability of the West African country.

Obasanjo said this in a letter to the leaders of the parties, copies of which were made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday.

Obasanjo sought for building efforts aimed at enhancing mutual trust and confidence among themselves in the relevant national institutions and in the electoral process.

The former Nigerian President prayed and wished that the country should be a winner irrespective of the party that wins the election.

He noted that with his humble voice, the region and the continent would count on their patriotism during and after the election.