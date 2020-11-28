By Joshua Olomu

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state have on Friday night received the 2020 Peace Achievers International Awards.

The award ceremony of the ninth edition of the annual event was held at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre.

PM NEWS notes that Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Alhaji Abubakar Mallami, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and Alhaji Manir Dan’iya, the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State were also named among the Peace Achievers ‘Roll-Call.’

Ganduje and Sule both received the ‘Governor of the Year on Peace and Security Award, while that of Kogi State clinched the award on ‘Conflict Resolution, Inter-communal and Youth Advocacy.’

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, the Chairman of the Planning Committee said the award recognises individuals that had contributed immensely to nation-building, through peace-related programmes and advocacy, job creation and promotion of national unity.

According to him, the annual ceremony recognises deserving personalities across the country, who have contributed to the peace and stability of Africa and that of Nigeria in particular.

He said that the governors as chief security officers of their states were recognised for maintaining the peace and stability in their respective states amid the security challenges facing the nation.

“They are given the award for their leadership roles and selfless service in peace building and commitment to programmes that promote peace, youth and economic development.

“The Peace Achievers International Awards is a private initiative of peace Ambassador Agency to recognize individuals and organisations in Africa who have demonstrated strong commitment in serving their communities.

“We are building a movement involving all sectors of the society that promote peace and unity in Africa.

“There is no better time than this to honour outstanding personalities like you, so together we can build a global partnership for peace,” he said

Amafibe explained that although there were a lot of patriotic men and women who have contributed meaningfully in the peace building project in Nigeria, it was imperative to honour the “outstanding ones’’.

Other recipients of this year’s Peace Achiever awards included Alhaji Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo III, the Osana of Keana, who received the ‘Traditional Ruler of the Year Award.’

Dr Ummarun Kwabo, Hon.Mas’ud Bashir were among those who received the Excellence in Humanitarian Service Award while Dr Anthony Ezekwugo received the Excellence in Business Development Award.

Other recipients of the award are Fatima Mohammed, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibrahim, Mr Adewale Aladejana, Dr Abelagi Tersoo, Peters Higgins, Amb. Kingsley Azonobi, Dr Gloria Praise and Amb. Opuama Akegbede , among others.

Ace Nigerian singer Styl Plus won the ‘Artiste of the Year’ award, and fast-rising comic star Abisi Emmanuel clinched the Comedia of the Year award.

NAN