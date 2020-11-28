By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu state government has implored traditional rulers to mobilise their subjects to visit Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) for free and comprehensive services.

Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said that religious and community leaders should follow suit in mobilising the people for free medical care.

He said other health stakeholders and Community-Based Organisations should also sensitise the rural populace on the benefits of the PHCs in their localities.

“I urge all living in our various communities, particularly mothers and children to take advantage of the improved and free healthcare services in our PHCs to maximise their wellbeing.

“Our on-going Modified Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (MI-MOP) is taking place in PHCs in Aninri, Ezeagu, Igboeze South, Igboeze North, Nkanu East, Nsukka, Oji River and Uzo Uwani council areas.

“The MI-MOP is providing free primary healthcare services such as immunisation, treatment of minor ailments, health education and promotion, and counselling.

“We have also started the distribution of 1, 200 cartons of diapers and a pack goes to each nursing mother that visits any PHC in the state this season.

“There is also free de-worming medicines, multivitamins and free immunisation for children of two years of age and below,’’ Ugwu said.

The executive secretary thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for always approving and supporting the agency’s programmes.

NAN