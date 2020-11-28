Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has ordered the payment of the medical bills of the victims of a shooting by police personnel in the Etegwe/Edepie area of the state capital, Yenagoa.

NAN reports that some policemen in a patrol van had reportedly inflicted injuries on four female traders when they fired shots to clear traffic in the predominant market area.

The victims were taken to the hospital where they are being treated.

However, Gov. Duoye Diri, during the state security council meeting held at Government House, Yenagoa, directed the Commissioner for Health to settle the medical bills of the victims.

“Let me use the opportunity to announce the constitution of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“The body will be chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. The names of other members, statutory and otherwise, will be announced later.

“Also, I thank God, on behalf of the Bayelsa Security Council, for keeping our state in peace till today. Our Holy Book tells us that the watchman watches in vain if the Lord does not watch over the city.

“Clearly in Bayelsa, God Almighty is helping all the security chiefs and the government. That can only be the explanation that even during the #EndSARS protest, Bayelsa was guided by God’s hands.

“I equally thank the youths for their understanding and for jealously guarding the few infrastructure in our state either built by the state government, the federal government or private individuals.

“By this singular act, you have told the world that you love your state and that you abhor violence or anything that will reduce and bring down your own state,” he said.