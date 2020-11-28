By Jennifer Okundia

Comedian Basketmouth was a guest on the Ndani TGIF Show, where he shared the inspiration behind his album, “Yabasi” on this hilarious episode.

The body of work which was produced by Duktor Sett, was mixed by TY Mix, while the executive producer is Bright Okpocha, known on stage as Basketmouth.

“Yabasi” is already doing well with the numbers, as it has already garnered more than 3 million streams, across all platforms, in less than a month, since it’s release date.

The project houses 20 tracks, and it boasts of artistes like Peruzzi, Skiibii, Phyno, Ladipoe, Ceeza Mili, Flavour, Chike, Ice Prince, Umu Obiligbo, and a host of others.