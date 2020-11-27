Mavin Records singer-songwriter, John Ighodaro, professionally known as Johnny Drille, releases the official music video for his new single “Mystery Girl.”

The record was produced by ace Mavin producer London and its visuals directed by Kewa Oni and Seun Opabisi of directing collective, Loups Garous.

Drille’s career came into the spotlight when he released a cover of “Awww” by Di’Ja. He is currently signed to Mavin Records.

“Mystery Girl” is “the start of a new journey for me and for us who love great music and I’ve waited forever to share this with you.” he disclosed.