By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday inaugurated three-storey buildings in separate ceremonies at Agboyi-Ketu and Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in Lagos state.

Scores of jubilant residents trooped out in both councils to receive the Governor and his entourage, which comprised the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, members of State Executive Council, and political leaders led by All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Lagos, Hon. Tunde Balogun.

Aside from the commissioning of the 28-room secretariat complex in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA named after the late Senator Adebayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District in the Senate until his demise last June, the council headquarters in Alapere literally became a campaign ground.

Sanwo-Olu canvassed support for the APC candidates in the forthcoming by-elections in the East senatorial district and State Assembly seat in Kosofe II Constituency, Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Hon. Femi Saheed.

While commissioning the buildings, the Governor hailed the council chairmen, Hon. Dele Osinowo (Agboyi-Ketu) and Dr Funmilayo Akande-Mohammed (Apapa-Iganmu).

He described the initiatives as “symbolic strides” that would bring good governance close to the grassroots and strengthen the capacity of the councils to deliver on their mandates to residents.

According to him, the decision to name the edifice after the late Sen. Osinowo, testified to the immeasurable contribution made by the late lawmaker to the development of the council.

The governor paid glowing tribute in memory of the late Osinowo, whom he described as “grassroots progressive and benevolent politician” in his lifetime.

“Completion of this new 28-room Administrative Block constructed by Agboyi-Ketu LCDA is not only historic, but it is also unique and symbolic because it is the first stride to immortalise a great man, a progressive and grassroots politician, Sen. Adebayo Osinowo, who passed away in June.

”Also, I sincerely congratulate and commend the Apapa-Iganmu LCDA chairman, Hon. Funmilayo Akande Muhammed and her team for the laudable achievement of delivering a modern secretariat complex in the council.

“I have no doubt that these new complexes will provide the much-needed conducive work environment for public servants working in the councils and enhance their productivity and better service delivery.

”While projects such as these are really a commendable initiative, as they will have a great impact on the workforce at large; it is important to emphasise the need for all of us to understand that public infrastructure is part of our commonwealth being provided with public funds.

”We must safeguard them against vandalism, as witnessed in the State in the past couple of weeks ago.”

In addition to inaugurating the new Apapa-Iganmu secretariat complex named after the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov. Sanwo-Olu also commissioned 13 newly constructed and rehabilitated roads, a library complex and Primary Health Centre delivered by the council chairman, Dr Funmilayo Akande-Mohammed.

The Governor urged residents to take ownership of the projects, asking them to protect the infrastructure initiated for their use.

Akande-Mohammed said the projects were part of the deliberate efforts of the Apapa-Iganmu council leadership to drive up socio-economic growth and enhance wellbeing in line with the needs of the residents.

In order to make his administration’s grassroots engagement more robust, Sanwo-Olu, during project commissioning at Apapa-Iganmu LCDA, announced the immediate appointment of Hon. Babatunde Adewale as Special Adviser (non-cabinet) on Community Development.

This announcement was greeted by spontaneous jubilation, with Ijora Badia residents thanking the Governor for the pick.