By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday inaugurated new secretariat extensions and capital projects in Apapa-Iganmu local government area.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, Ojora of Ijora, Oba AbdulFatai Aremu Aromire and Chairman of Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Dr Olufunmilayo Muhammed.

The governor commissioned Apapa primary health centre and a road at Badia, Ijora with the monarch of the town present. See more photos below