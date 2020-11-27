Chairman, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Dr Olufunmilayo Muhammed; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat during the commissioning of a Road at Badia, Ijora.
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday inaugurated new secretariat extensions and capital projects in Apapa-Iganmu local government area.
He was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, Ojora of Ijora, Oba AbdulFatai Aremu Aromire and Chairman of Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Dr Olufunmilayo Muhammed.
The governor commissioned Apapa primary health centre and a road at Badia, Ijora with the monarch of the town present. See more photos below
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second left), unveiling the plaque and the Chairman of Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Dr Olufunmilayo Muhammed (left) during the commissioning of a Road at Badia, Ijora
Ojora of Ijora, Oba AbdulFatai Aremu Aromire; Chairman of Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Dr Olufunmilayo Muhammed; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye during the commissioning of a Road at Badia, Ijora,
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle) carries an infant; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat (right) and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye (left), during the commissioning of Apapa Ignamu Primary Health Centre at Badia, Ijora, on Friday
Chairman, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Dr Olufunmilayo Muhammed; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Ojora of Ijora, Oba AbdulFatai Aremu Aromire during the commissioning of an Ultra-Modern Apapa Iganmu LCDA Secretariat Extension, Badia, on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Chairman, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Dr Olufunmilayo Muhammed; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye during the commissioning of projects in Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Badia, on Friday,
