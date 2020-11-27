From left, Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola; his wife,
Kafayat; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye and
former deputy Governor of the State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, at the
celebration of the 2nd year in office of Governor Oyetola, held at
Aurora Event Center, Osogbo on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Friday, November 27, 2020, celebrated his 2nd year in office.
The event was held at Aurora Event Center, Osogbo.
See photos below:
From left, Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola; his wife,
Kafayat; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye and
former deputy Governor of the State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, at the
celebration of the 2nd year in office of Governor Oyetola, held at
Aurora Event Center, Osogbo on Friday, November 27, 2020.
From left, Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola; his wife,
Kafayat; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye and
former deputy Governor of the State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, at the
celebration of the 2nd year in office of Governor Oyetola, held at
Aurora Event Center, Osogbo on Friday, November 27, 2020.
From left, Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola; his wife,
Kafayat; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye and
former deputy Governor of the State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, at the
celebration of the 2nd year in office of Governor Oyetola, held at
Aurora Event Center, Osogbo on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?