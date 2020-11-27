By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress, television personality, business woman, philanthropist, producer, and former model Chika Ike has released more pictures from her photo session.

The brand influencer and fashion enthusiast attended her colleague Williams Uchemba’s wedding over the weekend, and she took to her timeline to display the lovely black dress she rocked to the event.

Chika started acting in 2005 when she played a minor character in the movie Sweet Love, and got her first major role in the same year in a movie dubbed Bless the Child.

She has since featured in films including Paradise, Mirror of Beauty, To Love a Stranger, Girls Got Reloaded, Happy Ending, Yes We Will, Anointed Queen and The Prince and the Princess.

From 2006-2013, the Nollywood sweetheart was married to Tony Eberiri, but the union hit rock bottom, due to irreconcilable differences.

“Always put your best foot forward!💥” she captioned her photos.