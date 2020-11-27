PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES IMO GOV UZODINMA 1A-3B President Muhammadu Buhari receives Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma. With them is the Chief of Staff to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. (27/11/2020).
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, received the Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Also present at the meeting was the Chief of Staff to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari.
See photos below:
