By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Ufuoma McDermott, prays for her mother to celebrate even more years, as she marks her 67th birthday, looking younger than she really is.

Children are usually happy to see their parents grow old in good health, to enjoy the fruit of their labour, while they are still able to.

Sharing a picture of her mother, McDermott said:

”It’s my mum’s birthday today. Like play this small girl is already 67 (And I don’t mean my cute lil niece). Love you mummy.

“You’ll celebrate more years than you imagine. 💖❤💘 Have the best year yet. Happy birthday.”

The Nollywood actor was born in Benin City to Nigerian parents of Urhobo descent who hail from Delta State, Nigeria. On 23 April 2010, Ufuoma married Steven McDermott, and they have two kids together.