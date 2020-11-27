The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim, the chairperson of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and the Managing Director of Abubakar Rimi Television, Kano, over the recent death of her husband, Alhaji Abba Ado Gwarzo.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, the Minister said the death of Alhaji Gwarzo, a veteran broadcaster and an active member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, was a huge loss not only to the journalism profession and Kano State but to the nation in general.

He urged Hajia Ibrahim and the entire family to take solace in the fact that the deceased left an indelible mark in the service of humanity through his years in journalism, during which he worked at the Nigerian Television Authority, Hausa Service of the German International Radio, Deutsche Welle, and the African Independent Television.

Mohammed prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased and also grant his family, colleagues and the people of Kano State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.