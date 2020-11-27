By Taiwo Okanlawon and Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Counsel for some #EndSARS protesters in Lagos State, Mr Adesina Ogunlana, has said Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), will have to appear before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry “discovery” of a video camera at the Lekki toll gate on the night of October 20.

Ogunlana stated this while interrogating the Managing-Director of Lekki Concession Company, LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan.

The counsel asked how many cameras do they have at the toll gate, but Omomuwasan said he did not know the total number of the cameras but one camera was removed, 15 were burned.

Ogunlana then asked, “Okay, are you aware of the camera found by Agent FASH?”

Mr Gbolahan Agboluwaje, the Head of the Legal Department of LCC, objects, according to him the MD doesn’t know as he wasn’t there.

Ogunlana then asks if Mr. Fashola can be brought in for questioning.

Details later…