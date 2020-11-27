By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos Judicial panel has adjourned the hearing of the Lekki shooting till 11 December to enable the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Managing Director, Yomi Omomuwasan embark on an official overseas trip.

Omomuwasan did not disclose his destination.

Earlier, the panel went on a recess to make a decision to the request of the #EndSARS lawyer, Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana that the panel review the entire footage submitted by the LCC MD.

According to Ogunlana, the review is to point out certain discrepancies on how the automated surveillance camera recorded before the Lekki October 20 incident and earlier that day.

Justice Doris Okuwobi later ruled that the #EndSARS lawyer is allowed to review whatever portion of the surveillance video submitted by the LCC.