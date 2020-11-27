Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has assured people of Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State that next Saturday, December 5, 2020, House of Assembly by-election will be free and fair.

The commission also warned that all Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed during the poll.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), for Kogi, Professor James Apam disclosed this on Thursday while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in preparation for the bye-election.

He explained that during the recent governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States respectively, INEC observed COVID-19 protocols, stressing that voters in next Saturday election in Ibaji must observe protocols.

The REC pointed out that the social distancing, use of face masks, hand washing and sanitizers would be strictly applied during the election.

Apam added that all the INEC Staff would do the same, calling on voters to come to various polling units with their face masks.

He stated that card readers would be sanitized intermittently, saying that immediately been allowed to vote, the INEC officers will apply sanitizer on Card readers.