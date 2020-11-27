Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

Lokoja

Kogi State Polytechnic has announced the date for its 2020 post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) test.

It will hold for one week, beginning from December 3.

In a statement issued by the institution’s management in Lokoja on Thursday, the aptitude test would end on December 9. All POST-UTME candidates were directed to login to their application portal immediately to print a “Registration Slip” as a means of identification into the Computer Based Test Examination (CBT) venue.

The statement reads in part: “Candidates must arrive 30 minutes before the screening for briefing and accreditation, and move to the holding centre near School of Environmental Technology.

“Candidates are advised to strictly adhere with the screening date as shown on their registration slip.

“Candidates are prohibited from coming into the examination hall with a mobile phone(s), flash drive, modem, writing pen, pencil and/or any electronic gadgets.”

The test will be for admission into all courses/programmes of the polytechnic for the 2020/2021 academic session.