By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kaduna State recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the virus count in Nigeria went down south again.

Data released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that Kaduna posted 74 new cases, out of the 169 recorded nationwide.

This is highest COVID-19 infections the State has recorded since the pandemic broke out in February.

The 169 cases were fewer than the 198 cases recorded on Wednesday.

Now, the total COVID-19 cases so far confirmed in Nigeria stands at 66,974, with 62,585 discharged and 1,169 deaths recorded.

Out of the people discharged on Thursday, 74 of them were community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

Eleven States and the FCT reported new cases on Thursday.

See figures below

Kaduna-74

FCT-42

Lagos-17

Kano-8

Ogun-6

Oyo-6

Rivers-6

Ekiti-3

Bauchi-3

Katsina-2

Delta-1

Ondo-1

66974 confirmed

62,585 discharged

1,169 deaths