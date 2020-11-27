By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Wife of Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has been abducted by gunmen.

Her abduction came shortly after a top traditional ruler in Ondo State, Oba Israel Adeusi was killed on Thursday by suspected gunmen.

Ale’s wife was said to have been abducted on Thursday night, with her driver and one other person along Ondo-Akure Expressway at the Owen area of Idanre Local Government Area.

Tee-Leo Ikoro, Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo confirmed the abduction.

On Thursday, a traditional ruler, Oba Adeusi, while returning from Akure in his official car around 4.00pm was shot dead by the gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen did not attack anyone else in the car or steal any item.

A relation of the traditional ruler said the monarch was in his official car which had his customised number plate.

He was returning to his base when on getting to a rough road along Elegbeka, he was accosted by gunmen and shot.

“It was clearly an assassination because nothing was stolen from the vehicle and the other two occupants of the vehicle were not harmed,” the relative said.

The State Governor, Akeredolu, it was learnt had ordered the police to fish out the killers of the monarch, describing the incident as sad.

The Punch quoted Akeredolu as saying that “The security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, have already been directed to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

According to Akeredolu, government would do whatever it would take to unravel the killing.

He said the criminals who killed the monarch would not go unpunished as government would go all out for them.