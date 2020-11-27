By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Friday agreed to call off its eight months old strike.

This was after an eight-hour meeting between the Federal Government and ASUU leaders in Abuja.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige disclosed after the meeting which ended on an amicable note.

According to Ngige, government also pledged to increase the total payment to the union to N70 billion.

Representing the union were its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi and other top members.

This is happening one week after the Federal Government accepted the demand by the ASUU that they be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The union embarked on strike before Coronavirus lockdown demanding for improved working conditions and rejected the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Efforts to make the lecturers go back to the classroom has proved abortive as they demanded reversal to the original pay system.