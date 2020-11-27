Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi, Iran’s nuclear scientist was killed on Friday near Tehran in a suspected assassination. Iran’s State Media reports that the killing appeared to be an assassination. Iran’s top nuclear scientist, , was killed on Friday near Tehran, state media has reported.

Fakhrizadeh was head of the research center of new technology in the elite Revolutionary Guards. He is considered one of the masterminds of Iran’s controversial nuclear programme.

He was said to have died in hospital on Friday from his injuries.

“Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving him, and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle,” a statement by Iran’s armed forces carried by state media said.

Iranian defence minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the assassination displayed “the depth of enemies’ hatred” towards the country.

Iran began to withdraw from its commitments to the 2015 landmark nuclear deal in 2019, a year after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement and unleashed crippling sanctions on the country, according to CNN.

According to Sky News, Iran’s foreign minister is alleging the killing of Mr Fakhrizadeh is linked to the country’s disbanded military nuclear programme and has “serious indications” of an Israeli role.