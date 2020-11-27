By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Michael Openiyi, father of late Olusegun Olusanya Openiyi has prayed the Lagos Judicial panel to help him get justice for his son allegedly killed by a police officer.

Openiyi and Tolulope his daughter in law, alleged that Olusegun Openiyi was shot by Sergeant Jide Akintola (force number 32405) in August 2007.

Tolulope narrated that her husband who worked with Celtel, (now Airtel) was shot on his way back from an official outing in UNILAG.

She said the police officer shot her husband’s official car tyre and forced the door open before shooting Olusegun by the left side of his chest.

The widow narrated that after the police found out her husband was innocent, they took him to a military hospital where he eventually died.

An autopsy was also carried out on the deceased which revealed that Olusegun died of a gunshot.

Tolulope said she has been crying daily since her husband was killed.

She said she takes care of her children with her earnings from her catering business.

She also said her kids are out of school as she can no longer afford the fees and she faces a quit notice to move out of her rented apartment.

Michaels Openiyi told the panel he was a retired soldier and now a preacher at a Celestial church.

Michael said the Sabo police station DPO, Samuel Olukayode told him his son was killed and directed him to go to LASUTH for his son’s body.

He asked to see the person who killed his son.

The officer, Jide Akintola was brought from a cell and presented to him as his son’s killer.

The deceased father said he wrote the IG of police and commissioner of police, Lagos State regarding his son’s killing.

He never got a response. But he thanks God he could seek justice for his son.

He also said he took the case to popular lawyer, Festus Keyamo, but the case was dropped because he had no money.

The police counsel, Cyril Ejiofor, claimed neither Tolulope nor Michael was at the scene of the shooting.

Ejiofor said there was no evidence the Police killed her husband.

The case was adjourned till 8th December.