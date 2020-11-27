By Oluwatope Lawanson

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi is to host this year’s edition of Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards on Dec. 5, organisers have said.

Founder and Convener of BON, Seun Oloketuyi, said in a statement that the award night would take place at the Rev. Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti.

Oloketuyi said Fayemi offered to host this year BON while addressing the organisers of the annual pan-Nigeria travelling awards.

According to him, the award is geared towards rewarding excellence among practitioners in the Nigerian film industry during the year in review.

“By every indication, the fact that Best of Nollywood Awards is holding this year is a miracle.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone, filmmakers, actors, stakeholders in the movie industry were not left out.

“The invaluable support of the Ekiti State Government, some airlines, some hair makers and those who make the award happen yearly are to be commended,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tope Ajijola, the Spokesperson for Value Jet Airlines, said that the carrier would be transporting guests via charter flight for the awards.

Movies like Elevator Baby, Sugar Rush, The Sessions, Wede, This Lady Called Life, and Living In Bondage (Breaking Free) have been nominated in the Movie of the Year category.

Other categories include Director of the Year, Best Kiss in a Movie, Most Promising Actor of the Year, Movie with the Best Sound, among others.

Some actors nominated in different categories are Timini Egbuson, Adesuwa Etomi, Efa Iwara, Bisola Aiyeola, Lateef Adedimeji, JKA Swanky, Abisola Adebayo, Eyinna Nwigwe and Toyin Abraham.

NAN