By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu has vowed that the police would never allow the kind of violent protest that occurred during #EndSARS protest to happen again.

The IGP spoke in Abuja at a meeting with Commissioners of Police.

He regretted that a peaceful protest organised by #EndSARS could turn violent, saying such would never happen again as the police would quell such.

According to him, “We will never allow this type of #EndSARS protests again, it was violent. Peaceful protest is allowed in our constitution. When these rallies started peacefully, we provided security for them.”

Adamu said the police were moving with the protesters to make sure they were not molested by any group of people and that it was going on well until it turned violent.

He said when it turned violent, they then attacked the people who were even giving them protection.

“So, we shall never allow any violent protest in this country again. When you talk of peaceful protests, yes, it is allowed but violent protests, never,” he added.