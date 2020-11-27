The Inspector General Of Police Force in Nigeria IGP Muhammad Adamu Abubakar has charged his men in general not to feel discouraged by the protests staged by Nigerian youth calling for the end of its Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The police boss gave the charge during a visit to Ogun State police command Eleweran, Abeokuta.

He said all that happens during and after the protest is as a result of fake and bad news.

The police boss who had gone round the southwest, however, call on all police officers to come out fully to perform their duties because it is their constitutional responsibility.

“Don’t be discouraged, come out in full, and perform your duties, nobody can do it, it is your constitutional responsibility and you must do it. No amount of intimidation can prevent us from doing our job.

“Nobody can demoralise us, nobody can prevent or make us shy away from performing our duties. The responsibility of protecting lives and property is given to the police and you are licensed to carry arms.

“We are encouraging you to go out there and perform your duties without fear or favour and without being afraid of any victimization. Be courageous, be civil and be calm and follow the procedures in performing your duties.

“Your arms are supposed to be used to protect lives and property. Constitutionally when there is a violent protest, the constitution allows you to use your firearm, when individuals or groups of people are unlawful, you are allowed to use your firearm.

“In defence of yourself and you have no other means to escape from any attack, you are allowed to use your firearm but you are not allowed to kill. As police officers, you are not allowed to kill, when you use your firearm you are supposed to maim.

“You should not shy away from using your firearms for these purposes but don’t kill.

“If in the process of performing your duties, a mistake comes up, and we know that you followed all the necessary procedures, we shall be behind you, we shall support and make sure that you are not molested,” Adamu said.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun earlier in his welcome speech said the IGP’s visit would reawake the dampen morale of the police officers in the state.

Ajogun explained that about seven divisional headquarters were vandalized in the state with the DCO of Atan -Ota division, DSP Ogbeche losing his life.

According to him, the police in the state have returned to their respective duty posts since it is their duty to protect lives and property.

He promised that the command would remain loyal and more professional in its desire to serve the people of the state, thanking the IGP for elevating the junior ranks to their next levels.