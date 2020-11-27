Rave of the moment, Nigerian alt-R&B singer, songwriter and record producer Openiyi, known as Tems, has joined forces with DRB Lasgidi, on their latest tune entitled “Trouble.”

DRB Lasgidi is the trio of BOJ, Fresh L, and Teezee. The video was shot and directed by Ademola Falomo. Tems released her “For Broken Ears” album on September 25, 2020, under her record Label: Leading Vibes LTD

She has songs like the popular hit single “Damages, higher, Ice T, The Key, and Interference off her “For Broken Ears” album.

Industry heavyweight singer Wizkid, also featured Openiyi in his “made In Lagos” album single “Essence.”