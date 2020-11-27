The Chairman, Ogun Judicial Panel of Investigation, Justice Solomon Olugbemi has sent warning signals to security operatives to desist from harassing, intimidating, or threatening any petitioner because some petitioners have been withdrawing their complaints on this basis.

Olugbemi who gave this warning during the sitting of the Panel at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta added that any security personnel who is found to be intimidating any petitioner would be appropriately prosecuted saying this act is an offense under the law.

In his contribution, a member of the Panel, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Peter Ogunyanwo, called on government and other stakeholders in charge of Police operations to include courses pertaining to human rights abuse and violations, regular workshops, promotion as well as development courses in the force training curriculum.

Ogunyanwo made the call after questioning Inspector Falolu Sadiku who was alleged to have abused the human right of Mr. Adeniyi Otusanya as well as Inspector Babajide Adebusuyi and his team who raided and detained late Seyi Akinade, the Forex Trader and his friends unlawfully, leading to his death after losing over 7 million naira to forex trading.

The retired DIG added that so many of the police officers find themselves in the mess of abusing citizens rights because the majority of them never received any training on such as affirmed by Inspector Falolu Sadiku who revealed that he never received any training nor took any course on human rights throughout his 28 years of enrolment in the force.

Ogunyanwo revealed that all that the government is trying to do by setting up the Panel was not to witch hunt police officers but to make police and other security operatives learn how to protect the rights of the people as well as get justice for the abused.