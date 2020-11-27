Dr. Eleanor Nwadinobi, Founding Co-Chair of Every Woman Treaty Steering Committee on Thursday, participated in a courtesy visit at the Aso Presidential Villa for an audience with Nigeria Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline K. Tallen OFR, KSG and His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari.

During the visit, Dr Nwadinobi said: “My joy knows no bounds today as I had the privilege of being on the delegation of Nigerian women led by the minister for women’s affairs Dame Pauline Tallen on a courtesy visit to His Excellency President Mohammadu Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I heard with my own ears the firm commitment from Mr. President that he would support the Chair of the African Union president Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa in his call for a treaty to end violence against women and girls at the African Union Summit in February 2021.

“This pronouncement today takes us one step closer to a world where women and girls for generations to come will live free from violence.”

Every Woman Treaty recognizes the public commitments made by President Buhari and President Ramaphosa, along with many leaders in civil society, academic, medical, and legal sectors signify the necessary momentum to create a global binding norm to end violence against women and girls.

Further, with the upcoming leadership change in the United States whereupon President-elect Joseph R. Biden also served as the principal author and advocate for the Violence Against Women Act, there is an opportunity to ensure that pandemic violence against women and girls will be a leading issue for the coming years.