By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Doron Naira on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

A statement issued by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said this was achieved through air strikes executed on 24 November 2020

He said this was executed after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicated that the location was used as the staging area from where the terrorists launched recent attacks against friendly locations in and around Baga.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, dispatched by the Air Task Force to the location, took turns in engaging the target area, hitting the terrorists in their hiding places under the dense vegetation and neutralizing dozens of them.

“Some of the ISWAP elements, who were attempting to flee the location, were taken out in follow-on attacks,” he said.