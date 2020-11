Nigerian actress and model Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama has shared the exciting news about how her son was certified Cancer free, after being in and out of the hospital since 2017.

Known for her roles in 93 Days, The Wedding Party, The Arbitration (2016), and the TV series Gidi Up, she gained recognition at the Toronto International Film Festival and Africa International Film Festival.

Idhalama was born in Ika South Area of Delta State, to Andrew and Onyi Iyamah both of Ika (Agbor) origin. She is the third of four children.

Sharing the story about her son, she said :

#HallelujahReport

The past 3 years have been nothing short of a miracle with miracle after miracle after miracle. On Monday last week, we got the amazing news, nearly 5 months earlier than predicted, that our baby is certified #CancerFree!

Where do I start to thank every single person who knew and supported us along the way. @sickkidstoronto you have a special place in heaven, Dr. Summit Gupta and your entire oncology team!! I’m holding back tears that are overwhelming!! This video is only a spec of dust in explaining this journey. But what I will tell you is this, there is a living God. Period!

Let me give you perspective Nov.1-20th I did the #HallelujahChallenge with @nathanielblow and fasted the whole way. Day 21 I landed in SA, Day 22 I received news that our son was diagnosed with an acute childhood cancer. Day 23 I was back in Nigeria and the rest I summarized in the video.

Your faith will be tested but fear not for He has overcome and so will you and I. So for those whose weddings and milestones and projects I had to miss or turn down, please forgive me by rejoicing with me today.

“Come and join me sing Hallelujah, Jehovah Jireh has done me well”

#Somkelechukwu #Thanksgiving

Somkele holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from McMaster University. She volunteered in several shows for charity at McMaster and modeled during the holidays in Nigeria.