Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised President Buhari to listen to the demands of the people or set Nigeria on fire.

His advice came just 48 hours after Wike hosted in Port Harcourt a meeting of South South governors and a Presidential team, headed by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of staff to President Buhari.

At the meeting the governors made a demand for the restructuring of Nigeria and also the relocation of oil companies from Lagos to Niger Delta.

The usually voluble and blunt governor spoke again today on a Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily.

“We must understand in this country that political leadership is very key,” Wike said.

“Having the political will to implement what the people want is very serious.

“I don’t want to talk about the issue of distrust or no trust in government.

“People have raised such issues, that they don’t think that nothing will come out of all this dialogue.

“I don’t agree with that. I believe that if the president does not do, given the opportunities he has now, then, he will be putting Nigeria on fire.”