Jamie Vardy’s 95th-minute equaliser against Braga proved enough to send Leicester City into the Round of 32 knockout stages of the Europa League.

The foxes needed just 1 point to book their place in the knockout round after AEK Athens lost to Zorya Luhansk.

Braga proved to be a tough opponent for Leicester taking the lead three times with Leicester trailing all through. Elmusrati got the first goal in the match in the 4th minute.

In form, Harvey Barnes equalized 5 minutes later as Braga again scored a second in the 24th minute. This time Paulinho dealt the blow against Leicester.

Leicester equalized late in the second half from a Luke Thomas strike as Braga tried stealing the win in the 90th minute when Barbosa netted 3-2.

Jamie Vardy rescued the foxes 5 minutes into additional time taking Leicester to the knockout stage.