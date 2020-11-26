Michael Adeshina

The University of Lagos has postponed its 2020/2021 Post-UTME Screening exercise.

The exercise was earlier stated to hold between November 30, and Saturday, December 12, 2020, but a statement from the university on Thursday said a new date will be communicated.

The statement titled ‘2020/2021 post-UTME: notice of postponement’ read: “The University wishes to inform all prospective candidates of the 2020/2021 Post-UTME Screening exercise earlier slated for Monday, November 30 to Saturday, December 12, 2020, that the screening has been postponed.

“New dates will be communicated as soon as possible. Any inconvenience occasioned by

this postponement is highly regretted.”

This makes it the second time the exercise has been postponed by the management of UNILAG.

The post-UTME was initially slated for Wednesday, November 18 to Thursday, December 3, 2020, and later rescheduled to hold from Monday, November 30 to Saturday, December 12, 2020.

UNILAG said the earlier postponement was as a result of a change in the date of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination of the National Examination Council.

It had said, “The exercise was rescheduled following the rescheduling of the 2020 SSCE of NECO.

“(It is also) in compliance with the directive from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that all institutions should conduct their Post-UTME screening exercise after the completion of the 2020 NECO examination.”