Daria Nicolodi

Tributes have been pouring in torrents from across the globe as Daria Nicolodi, Italian actress and mother of leading “me too” activist Asia Argento, died at the age of 70 on Thursday.

The news of the death was confirmed by Asia Argento.

“Rest in peace beloved mummy,’’ Argento wrote on Instagram, without giving a cause of death.

“Without you, I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference,” she said.

Renowned horror movie Director Dario Argento, Nicolodi’s ex-partner and father of Asia, announced the death separately to the ANSA news agency.

Many have also taken to social media to eulogize the actress.

Below are some reactions on Twitter.

Nicolodi starred in Argento’s classic 1975 movie Profondo Rosso (Deep Red) and appeared in or co-wrote several of his other works, including `Suspiria’ and `Phenomena.’

The couple’s daughter Asia also got into acting and directing.

In 2017, she was one of the first actresses to denounce Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, starting the so-called #MeToo movement against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

(dpa/NAN)