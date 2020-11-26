Tributes have been pouring in torrents from across the globe as Daria Nicolodi, Italian actress and mother of leading “me too” activist Asia Argento, died at the age of 70 on Thursday.

The news of the death was confirmed by Asia Argento.

“Rest in peace beloved mummy,’’ Argento wrote on Instagram, without giving a cause of death.

“Without you, I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference,” she said.

Renowned horror movie Director Dario Argento, Nicolodi’s ex-partner and father of Asia, announced the death separately to the ANSA news agency.

Many have also taken to social media to eulogize the actress.

Below are some reactions on Twitter.

Rest In Peace, Daria Nicolodi. You will remain a true idol to me. Forever. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PnJPEKAwqJ — Lucky McKee (@LuckyMcKee) November 26, 2020

Waking up to the news that Daria Nicolodi has passed away really stings. She was an amazing writer & performer & my heart hurts right now. I was in awe of her talent, both in front of & behind the camera. I don’t really know what else to say – I’m gobsmacked right now. pic.twitter.com/7cwkwFohae — Heatherween III: Season of the Wixson (@thehorrorchick) November 26, 2020

Heartbroken over the loss of trailblazer Daria Nicolodi, who passed away earlier today at age 70 in her home in Rome. I am so thankful for all of the entertainment you gave us. pic.twitter.com/eJ9lxv4S8k — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) November 26, 2020

wow, this is so sad 🙁 Rest In Peace to Daria Nicolodi, what a wonderful, talented lady who deserves (1) the world and (2) way more credit for her intellectual property and work 💌💒 (& of course, maybe less important but still iconic, forever one of my HMU inspirations) 💓 pic.twitter.com/lOKCdQlRwc — Emma Cogan 🩸 (@pythonpatsy) November 26, 2020

I just found out Daria Nicolodi died today & I’m deeply saddened. I absolutely love her work & films. She’s also responsible for so many of my favourite movies & I’m so thankful to her for that. I really hope her family are coping through this time. Rest In Peace❤️ pic.twitter.com/mrVfiW5usX — horrorfan 🚨NOT 76🚨 (@horrorfan2020) November 26, 2020

Nicolodi starred in Argento’s classic 1975 movie Profondo Rosso (Deep Red) and appeared in or co-wrote several of his other works, including `Suspiria’ and `Phenomena.’

The couple’s daughter Asia also got into acting and directing.

In 2017, she was one of the first actresses to denounce Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, starting the so-called #MeToo movement against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

(dpa/NAN)