By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo has raised an alarm over the recent ocean surge and looming disaster in Ayetoro, Ondo state.

The lawmaker who represents Ondo South Senatorial District urged the Senate to rescue Ayetoro community from ocean surge.

This is contained in a press statement released by Ezrel Tabiowo, the Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate.

Coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, the lawmaker in a motion considered on the floor, informed his colleagues that Ayetoro known as a floating city in the 1970s, suffered a severe ocean current disaster.

Ayetoro community was left which depleted the community, 308 houses were destroyed and many rendered homeless.

According to the Senator, “Ayetoro which is part of the Niger Delta Region is yer to receive any support from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); and the Ondo State Oil Producing and Development Corporation (OSOPADEC) which oversees the Oil producing part of Ondo State.”

“Regrets also that crude oil exploration companies which operate around the region with its offices at Ilaje Local Government have not fared better.

“Concerned that Ayetoro floating city’s major occupation is fishing, hence most of the residents have suffered losses of their fishing tools and this has rendered most of them helpless and jobless,” the lawmaker added.

Afterwards, the Senate urged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Ondo State Government to respond and assist victims in the community. They are also to develop a master plan that includes the building of ocean barriers to control flooding and ocean surge in the region.

The upper chamber urged the Nigerian Maritime, Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to visit Ayetoro to ascertain the level of destruction in the community.

NIMASA is to profer solution to prevent future occurrence; called on Oil Producing Companies to assist the community in rebuilding some of the infrastructure destroyed by the surge.