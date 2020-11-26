By Agency Reporter

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has painted a dismal picture of insecurity in Nigeria as he said bandits, in the northern part, now go into houses to kidnap people.

The Sultan made the comment on Thursday during the 4th quarter 2020 meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, NIREC, in Abuja.

“How much an onion costs in Nigeria today is an insight into the current economic hardship in the country.

“We do not lack recommendations and solutions to our problems. What we lack is the sense of purpose.”

The Sultan, a former military officer, is also the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA.