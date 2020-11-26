By Agency Reporter

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan’s former Prime Minister has died from complications from COVID-19.

His party, the National Umma Party (NUP) announced his death in a statement early Thursday.

Al-Mahdi, aged 84, was flown to the United Arab Emirates to receive treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

However, his condition deteriorated.

He died from an acute pneumonia due to complications of the virus.

Al-Mahdi was born in December 1935 in Sudan’s Omdurman city.

He served as Sudan’s prime minister during 1966-1967 and 1986-1989.