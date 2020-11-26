By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has announced that a statewide sanitation exercise will hold on Saturday, November 28.

Bro. Felix Obuah, the sole administrator of RIWAMA said the exercise will cut across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state from 7 am – 10 am.

In a statement, the RIWAMA Sole Administrator said there will be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period of the exercise.

He enjoined all Local Government Council Chairmen in the 23 Local Government Councils of the State, all Councilors, Paramount Rulers, Community Development Committees (CDCs), Youth Councils and other groups to ensure full participation of the people in their respective areas.

Also, he appealed to security agencies, particularly Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), to strictly enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement order during the period of the exercise across the State.

The Sole Administrator also enjoined all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State to comply accordingly by using the period to clean their environment and surroundings as defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted.

Obuah warned against converting the period of the sanitation exercise to street trading, footballing and other social activities stressing that defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted before the Sanitation Court that would be sitting at the RIWAMA premises on Saturday, November28, 2020.

He urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organizations) to make available their trucks for evacuation of wastes that would be generated during the period of the sanitation exercise.

While urging the people of the State to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of a clean and safe environment, Bro. Obuah reiterated the uncompromised commitment of the Agency (RIWAMA) in ensuring that Rivers State remains clean and healthy for the citizenry.