The Presidency has listed about 16 initiatives established by President Muhammadu Buhari in his 5 years in office as part of his goodwill for the Nigerian youths.

Among the initiatives are N-Power, NYSC monthly allowance, the 75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, the Special Public Works Programme, the $20 million Fund for Nigerian Tech Innovators and Entrepreneurs, among others.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in an article he entitled, ‘Lest we forget: Opportunities for young Nigerians by the Buhari administration,” compiled 16 initiatives of the President for the youths.

According to him, Buhari has always had youths as the centrepiece of his administration’s policies.

According to him, “N-Power: 500,000 enrolled in 2 batches between 2016 and 2020 receiving 30,000 monthly, with enrollment of the 3rd batch of 400,000 in progress.

“NYSC Monthly Allowance increased from N19,600 to N33,000; more than 300,000 beneficiaries monthly.

“75 billion Naira Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), for businesses owned by young Nigerians aged between 18 and 35.

“Special Public Works Programme to provide 3-month employment to 774,000 young Nigerians across the country (1,000 beneficiaries per LGA).

5. $20 million Fund for Nigerian Tech Innovators and Entrepreneurs, managed by BOI.”

He also mentioned the National Young Farmers Scheme and the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS).

Others are the “Creative Industries Financing Initiative (CIFI); DEEL – D – Digital Skills E – Entrepreneurship E – Employability L – Leadership.

Others are the NESP-Homes, the 5M Solar Connections Programme, the Energizing Education Programme, EEP, the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), the Annual National MSME Awards, the National Survival Fund, and the 52% of loans disbursed by the FG-owned Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) in 2019 were to youths and women-owned businesses.