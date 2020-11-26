By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The FCT Abuja police command has announced the rescue of 19 people on Pei-Leilei Road, Kwali, from kidnappers.

The rescue occurred on Wednesday 25 November.

The police said they responded to a distress call and engaged in a gun battle with the suspected kidnappers to rescue the victims.

However, the kidnappers escaped with three victims into the forest.

The rescue operation was conducted by a joint team of Police operatives from the command, the police stated.

A rescue operation has been launched for the other three victims.

The police said they were committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the FCT as Christmas and New Year celebration approaches.