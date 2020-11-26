PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 00A_C. A SPECIAL CHAMPION OF WOMEN, CHILDREN AND VULNERABLE. President Muhammadu Buhari being presented with a Special Champion of Women plague by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen who led a delegation of Representatives of Nigerian Women at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, November 26 2020, received in audience a delegation of Representatives of Nigerian Women at the State House, Abuja.
The president was presented with an Insignia and Special Champion of Women plague by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen who led the delegation.
See photos below.
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 00A. A SPECIAL CHAMPION OF WOMEN, CHILDREN AND VULNERABLE. President Muhammadu Buhari after being presented with a INSIGNIA and Special Champion of Women plague by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen who led a delegation of Representatives of Nigerian Women at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 00B. A SPECIAL CHAMPION OF WOMEN, CHILDREN AND VULNERABLE. President Muhammadu Buhari being presented with an INSIGNIA and Special Champion of Women plague by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen who led a delegation of Representatives of Nigerian Women at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 1A&B. R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Information, Alhajiu Lai Mohammed, Minister of State Environment, Barr Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb Mariam Katagum and DG on Diaspora Hon Abike Dabire Erewa during an audience with Representatives of Nigerian Women led by Minister of Women Affairs at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 2. President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen, SSAP Administration Dr Hajo Sani, Permanent Secretary Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Nkiruka Anagbogu, Former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Joesphine Tony-Anenih and others during an audience with Representatives of Nigerian Women led by Minister of Women Affairs at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 4. R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Information, Alhajiu Lai Mohammed during an audience with Representatives of Nigerian Women led by Minister of Women Affairs at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 5A. President Muhammadu Buhari Chats with Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen during an audience with Representatives of Nigerian Women led by Minister of Women Affairs at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 6. President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen, SSAP Administration Dr Hajo Sani and others during an audience with Representatives of Nigerian Women led by Minister of Women Affairs at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 7. L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen, SSAP to the President on Administration, Dr Sani Hajo and others during an audience with Representatives of Nigerian Women led by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Tallen at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 8. Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen, Minister of State FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tiujjani and Cross Section of Representatives of Nigerian Women with the SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gamabri during an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 9. Crooss Section of Nigerian Women as the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen who led a delegation of Representatives of Nigerian Women at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN 10B. Cross Section of Nigerian Women as the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen who led a delegation of Representatives of Nigerian Women at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES REPRESENTATIVES OF NIGERIAN WOMEN A. President Muhammadu Buhari being presented with a Special Champion of Women plague by the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen who led a delegation of Representatives of Nigerian Women at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE NOV 26 2020
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?