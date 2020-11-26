Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo
Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday attended a virtual meeting where he delivered keynote remarks as the Special Guest of Honor at the 52nd Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management.
Also at the event, he launched the Clean Nigeria Campaign; Project Flush IT Initiative organized by OPS- WASH.
See photos below.
Photos; Tolani Alli
