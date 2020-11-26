Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 55 year old man, Yesiru Salisu, has been arrested by officers of Ogun State Police Command for being in possession of four human skulls, two dry human hands and three jaws.

The suspect was arrested following a report at Ago Iwoye police division that a man was seen with a bag suspected to contain stolen properties, and when he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran into the bush.

Upon the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye, CSP Paul Omiwole led his detectives to the scene where they opened the bag and discovered that it contains dry body parts of human beings.

The Police subsequently combed the bush Yesiru ran into and he was apprehended.

According to the police, the suspect confessed that he harvested the human parts from a cemetery in Oke Eri area of Ijebu ode together with one Lekan Bakare who is now at large.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

He also directed that the fleeing accomplice should be hunted for and brought to justice.