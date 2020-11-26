President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigeria will encourage and support every move towards enhancing economic cooperation between her and the Republic of Algeria.

The president gave the assurance when he received a special envoy of the Algerian President, Mr Sabri Boukadoum, at State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

He said projects like the Trans-Sahara road, international gas pipelines, and other areas of economic cooperation would be given adequate attention for the good of the people of the two countries.

Buhari stressed the need for peace, tranquillity and security in African countries, saying; “unless you secure your environment, you can’t manage it well.

“We should all secure our countries, because if we don’t, what do we then bequeath to the next generation. We can’t grow or develop in an insecure environment.”

The Special Envoy, who is also the country’s Foreign Minister, said Nigeria was the pillar of Africa, and he had brought messages from his President, “so that we consult, and see what we can do together.”