Marseille manager, Andres Villas-Boas, has called on the world football governing body FIFA, to retire the no.10 shirt in honour of late Argentina legend, Diego Maradona.

Maradona, who is widely considered the greatest footballer of all-time, died on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 60.

His health has been in decline in the last few months and he passed away at his Buenos Aires home after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His former club Napoli have already confirmed plans to rename their stadium in his honour, but Villas-Boas wants the sport to come together to go one step further by retiring the no.10 shirt from the game.

“I would like FIFA to retire the number 10 shirt in all competitions, for all teams.

“It would be the best homage we could do for him. He is an incredible loss for the world of football,” he said.