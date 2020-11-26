By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The police in Lagos have arrested four suspected armed robbers terrorizing Alakuko area of the State and its environs.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said the police operatives attached to Alakuko Station, with the help of members of some communities, arrested the four suspected armed robbers on 24th November, 2020 at about 12am.

“The suspects have been terrorising and dipossessing residents of AMJE Bus Stop, Ajegunle, Masalasi and Dalemo communities in Alakuko Area of Lagos State of their belongings.

”One locally-made pistol with four life cartridges was recovered from them,” Adejobi said.

The suspected armed robbers included Suleiman Babajide, 26; Mustapha Michael, 25 and Daniel Gideon, 26.

Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspects be transferred to State CID, Panti, for thorough investigation, while he charged other police stations and operatives in the command to make Lagos incondusive for criminals and miscreants to operate or hibernate particularly during the ember months.